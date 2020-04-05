Sara Ali Khan shares picture doing Hula Hoop

Left Menu
As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture where she is engaging with fun physical exercises and can be seen doing Hula-Hoop.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:28 IST
Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture where she is engaging with fun physical exercises and can be seen doing Hula-Hoop. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared that she misses the sun, and sky and says that 'Hoola-hoop' is a must-try.

In the post, Sara can be seen showcasing her toned body while enjoying Hula-Hoop as she is seen sporting blue track pants and white crop yoga top. The 'Love Aaj Kal' noted her 'Hula Hoop' love in using a poetic caption accompanying the post. It reads, "don't know why. Missing the sun.missing the sky. Hoola-hoop is a must try. Just as much as anda fry. But for now stay home- it's everyone's rai. #stayhome #staysafe." Earlier, Sara also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. She announced the same on Instagram and wrote, "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead."

In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that "every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic." Other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor have also pledged to donate to combat coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

