Vicky Kaushal showcases 'omelette flipping skills' amid lockdown

As Bollywood celebrities are staying at home in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Vicky Kaushal on Sunday tried a hand at cooking and managed to perfectly flip an omelette. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video showcasing his close-to-perfect omelette flipping skills. In the video, Vicky is seen cooking an omelette in a frying pan, which he flips with the spatula without letting it fall apart.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor captioned the post as, "Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmletteFlippers! #chotikhushiyaan." Lately, the 'Raazi' actor has been updating his fans on how he has been beating the boredom during lockdown by doing household chores. On Friday, the actor shared a video cleaning a fan with the cloth.

Vicky has also announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the crisis situation. "While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona," he had shared on Instagram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.