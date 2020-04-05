Left Menu
Development News Edition

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levine's wife and model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:25 IST
Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Adam Levine's wife and model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Show Friday (local time), "No, she's not currently pregnant. I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f***ing face because she's not ready."

The 'Maroon 5' frontman referenced to daughters 2-year-old Gio Grace and 3-year-old Dusty Rose and added, "We're good. We've got two kids." Last month, Prinsloo shot down pregnancy rumours after a very blurry photo was posted to her Instagram account, which some fans incorrectly assumed was a sonogram.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," the 31-year-old model wrote while updating the caption, explaining that it was actually just a close-up shot of her "black and white splatter sweatpants." She added in the caption a crying with laughter emoji, "Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy."

Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now, but she hasn't ruled out becoming a mother of three or more. Last year, Prinsloo told to People magazine while she dished about the couple's open-ended plans, "It's not out of the question. I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family."

Levine and Prinsloo, however, may not quite see eye to eye about just how many children they'll have. In May 2019, she told Ellen DeGeneres, "[Adam] wants five, I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I'm backing [up], but just by one."

She also joked, "Adam can't have everything. I'm carrying them!" Previously, Prinsloo told People magazine that Levine is almost the stricter parent and Prinsloo thought she would be the stricter one, "He kinda took it, and I'm okay with it. He's so dedicated, he's so excited."

She added that it's exciting to see your partner -- "you don't know how they're going to be as a parent and you two together, and it's amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Appoints Mark A. Weinberger As An Independent Board Member

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani join nation in fight against COVID-19

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark Indias resilience to fight against COVID-19. Ambanis lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence -- Antilia -- after switchin...

B-town celebs stand in solidarity with frontline workers by lighting diyas, candles

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis 9 pm, 9-min appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country, B-town celebs turned off the lights in their houses and lighted earthen lamps across on Sunday night. Akshay Kumar shared a picture on ...

Electricity demand went down but frequecy was maintained during PM's 'switch off light' call: Power Minister RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh has informed that demand for electricity supply went down during Prime Minister Narendra Modis switch off the light campaign at 9 pm on Sunday for few a minutes but the frequency was maintained and the voltage ...

Bharti Enterprises pledges Rs 100 crore to help government fight against COVID-19

Bharti Enterprises on Sunday pledged Rs 100 crore to help the Central government fight against the COVID-19. To support government efforts, Bharti Enterprises has pledged a sum of over Rs. 100 crore for Indias fight against COVID-19, Airtel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020