‘Jaws’ actor Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus complications

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-04-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 10:17 IST
Representative Image

Actor Lee Fierro, best known for playing Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws", has died of complications due to coronavirus. She was 91. The actor had moved from her home on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where "Jaws" was filmed and was living in Ohio at an assisted-living facility.

Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for the Island Theatre Workshop, where Fierro worked as a director and mentor for 25 years, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight. "We will miss her terribly. She spent 40 years here on the Vineyard. I've been working with her for 30 years here (on Marthas's Vineyard) and three years since she moved (to Ohio)," he said. In 1975's "Jaws", Fierro played grieving mother to young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the killer great white shark. She reprised her role as Mrs. Kintner in "Jaws: The Revenge" in 1987.

During her time at the Island Theatre Workshop, Fierro also appeared in many theater company productions and mentored more than 1,000 children. Fierro is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

