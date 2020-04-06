Kim Kardashian reveals release date of her documentary 'The Justice Project'

American media personality and model Kim Kardashian reveals the release date of her documentary 'The Justice Project' on her social media account. The documentary airs on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm on streaming platform 'Oxygen' which means the viewers of the United Kingdom can watch the show on Today, April 6 on the streaming platform 'Hayu'.

View this post on Instagram Tonight's the night! My documentary #KKWTheJusticeProject premieres at 7/6c on @Oxygen. I can't wait for you guys to see it and let me know what you think. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 5, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

Kim Kardashian proved her focus is on prison reform, as she promotes her upcoming documentary 'The Justice Project'. While quarantining at her home, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took a series of interviews in which she said that this is the most important work she had ever done.

"I hope the #KKWTheJusticeProject inspired those who want to pursue a career in something to help make a difference! This world needs more people to advocate for those who can't advocate for themselves; "said Kim Kardashian.

In her two-hour documentary, 'Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project', Kim will introduce viewers to four inmates, Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, David Sheppard and Momolu Stewart, all currently serving what she believes to be unjust sentences.

'The Justice Project' premiered on 'Oxygen' will offer a unique look into all that Kim Kardashian has done in the past two years to address the criminal reform crisis.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.