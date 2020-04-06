Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay safe, be well: Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:31 IST
Stay safe, be well: Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Monday said he was looking forward to celebrate "Extraction", a part of which he shot in India, with his fans here but that could not be possible amid the coronavirus spread. The actor said he had an unforgettable time in the country while shooting for the film with the local talent and would like his fans to enjoy the trailer, which drops Tuesday. Netflix is set to release the film on April 24.

"Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India, and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during the production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. "But due to all that's happening in the world at the moment, I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone," the 36-year-old actor said. Asking fans to keep an eye on the trailer, Hemsworth said the film is an incredible action packed ride, directed by his good friend Sam Hargrave.

"It was an absolute honour to work alongside some of your best local talent to make this movie possible, and I can't wait for you to see it. Sending you lots of love and good thoughts to everyone around the world, stay home. Stay safe, be well," he added. The film revolves around Hemsworth's character, Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Written by "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo, the film was shot in India and Thailand and also Rudraksh Jaisawl, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help -official

Iran will never ask the United States to help Tehran in its fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, adding that Washington should lift its illegal sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Iran ha...

JPMorgan announces coronavirus relief package for customers

JPMorgan Chase Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank would extend benefits to customers who have been hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace ...

Police arrest 150 protesting doctors, paramedics in Balochistan

Police here on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff, who were protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment PPE kits for safety during the treatment of coronavirus patients. President of the Young Doctors Association Yasir ...

Britain's BT commits to no job losses over coronavirus

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the coronavirus shutdown.Phili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020