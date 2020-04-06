Exercise helped to stay 'balanced' after Miley Cyrus split, says Liam Hemsworth

Left Menu
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth revealed what he did to stay 'balanced' after his split from wife and American-singer songwriter Miley Cyrus in August.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:14 IST
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth revealed what he did to stay 'balanced' after his split from wife and American-singer songwriter Miley Cyrus in August. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old actor spoke about his new exercise regimen in a cover story for Men's Health Australia's May issue and laughed when the magazine's editor asked if his focus now is on rebuilding. "Rebuilding?" he said with a laugh. "Yeah, that's a good way to put it."

Hemsworth is in the best shape of his life, in part due to his role in the new Quibi thriller 'Most Dangerous Game', in which he plays a man diagnosed with cancer who participates in a deadly game where he is the prey in order to provide for his pregnant wife. He said, "I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well."

"But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometres] a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life." The actor is proud of his hard work and grateful for the focus and refuge training gave him.

He admitted, "This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me." An insider told Us Weekly in February that Hemsworth "has been very focused on getting in amazing shape." He also enjoys working out because it helps him have a positive mindset and distracts him from any negativity or drama."

The 'Killerman' star's trainer Jason Walsh, told Men's Health that his client has trained with workout partners including Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal. "I can't believe how well his body responds when he's not going through stuff," Walsh said of Hemsworth. "I haven't seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that."

Miley Cyrus announced her split from her husband of almost eight months last August, a day after she was spotted canoodling with Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy. Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus shortly afterwards and their divorce was finalised in February.

The 'Party in the USA' singer has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson and the pair celebrated their six-month anniversary earlier this week. While Hemsworth is now dating model Gabriella Brooks. (ANI)

