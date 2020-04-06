Left Menu
Channing Tatum, Jessie J call it quits months after reconciliation

American actor Channing Tatum and English singer-songwriter Jessie J reportedly called it quits once again. They reunited in January after a brief split that ended a year-long relationship.

Updated: 06-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:19 IST
Channing Tatum, Jessie J (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Channing Tatum and English singer-songwriter Jessie J reportedly called it quits once again. They reunited in January after a brief split that ended a year-long relationship. According to a source to E!News, "It was an amicable breakup. They had tried again to make it work but realised they were better off as friends."

Channing and Jessie have not commented on the split, which was also reported by other outlets. The two were dating in October 2018 and after a little more than a year they broke up. Then reconciled more than a year later this past January. They also made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honouring Aerosmith, a pre-2020 Grammys event.

The duo spent their Valentine's Day together in February and also spent quality time with Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan's 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. Jessie and the little girl had themselves a cute dance party at home. The 'Step Up' star posted a cryptic viral quote in March on his Instagram story that read, "Your relationship doesn't need to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It's a relationship. Not a community project." He captioned the post, "Facts."

On Friday night, the 'Mater Piece' singer posted an Instagram video posted that showed her covering Whitney Houston's 'Queen of the Night.' (ANI)

