Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunny Leone shares dancing video with husband before her show 'Locked Up With Sunny'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:13 IST
Sunny Leone shares dancing video with husband before her show 'Locked Up With Sunny'
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (sunnyleone)

Bollywood's Hot and Beautiful actress Sunny Leone has recently shared a video of her and husband Daniel Weber dancing hilariously exactly 30 minutes before her show 'Locked Up With Sunny'. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "30min before the next @lockedupwithsunny episode with @shahdaisyA little of what happened on one of the last episodes with @dirrty99#lockedupwithsunny".

On April 2, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share that she would do a live chat every day noon, beginning with YouTuber Anisha Dixit.

Sunny said, "Hello everyone! Doing a live chat with my friend @anishadixit at 230pm today! Join in and watch the fun!@lockedupwithsunnyCatch me every day for an episode "Locked up with Sunny."

"It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. Light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," Sunny said in a statement.

'Locked Up With Sunny' will see the actor in conversation with different personalities across the globe and discuss how they're spending their quarantine time.

Sunny's show 'Locked Up With Sunny' also includes Bollywood's famous photographers Dabboo Ratanani and Mandana Karimi. For today's episode, she called Bollywood actress Daisy Shah as her online guest.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Cabinet reshuffle: Imran Khan dismisses Bakhtiar as Food Minister

In yet another Cabinet reshuffle amid coronavirus crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday dismissed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for National Food Security and replaced him with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam. Bakh...

Top foreign stories at 2035

Britains Queen Elizabeth II made a special reference to heart-warming stories coming out of different parts of the world, including the Commonwealth, during her historic address as a rallying call for resilience during the coronavirus pande...

Bangladesh vows help to sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed

Bangladesh vowed on Monday to provide emergency food supplies for as long as needed to thousands of sex workers left destitute by the sudden closure of brothels due to the coronavirus pandemic.The government on March 20 announced it was shu...

Serie A to reduce player salaries by a third if season does not resume

Serie A says it has unanimously decided to reduce player salaries by a third if the season does not resume. The Italian soccer players association has not yet signed off on the deal.The league says in a statement that the guideline measure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020