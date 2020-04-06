Sunny Leone shares dancing video with husband before her show 'Locked Up With Sunny'

Bollywood's Hot and Beautiful actress Sunny Leone has recently shared a video of her and husband Daniel Weber dancing hilariously exactly 30 minutes before her show 'Locked Up With Sunny'. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "30min before the next @lockedupwithsunny episode with @shahdaisyA little of what happened on one of the last episodes with @dirrty99#lockedupwithsunny".

On April 2, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share that she would do a live chat every day noon, beginning with YouTuber Anisha Dixit.

Sunny said, "Hello everyone! Doing a live chat with my friend @anishadixit at 230pm today! Join in and watch the fun!@lockedupwithsunnyCatch me every day for an episode "Locked up with Sunny."

"It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. Light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," Sunny said in a statement.

'Locked Up With Sunny' will see the actor in conversation with different personalities across the globe and discuss how they're spending their quarantine time.

Sunny's show 'Locked Up With Sunny' also includes Bollywood's famous photographers Dabboo Ratanani and Mandana Karimi. For today's episode, she called Bollywood actress Daisy Shah as her online guest.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.