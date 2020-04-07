Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19
Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday announced that she will be part of an upcoming virtual benefit concert - 'One WorldANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:05 IST
Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday announced that she will be part of an upcoming virtual benefit concert - 'One World: Together At Home' - in a view to honour healthcare and front line essential community workers. In partnership with Global Citizen, the 37-year-old, on Instagram, revealed her excitement to showcase the special event on April 18.
"The first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund," she captioned the post. She also said that the benefit concert will be an effort to honour "healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home."
The virtual concert will be co-hosted by comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert Meanwhile, the 'Baywatch' actor also mentioned that the event will have performances from artists including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and many more.
The event will be up live at 5 pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world. Earlier singer Elton John, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UK considering closing non-essential retail -BBC political editor
Former Scottish First Minister Salmond cleared of sex crimes - BBC
COVID-19 : CBSE announces helplines for students to create awareness
Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing will take weeks - CNBC
PM Johnson will not give news conference on Monday, but will still speak - BBC