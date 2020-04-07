'Family' short film: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Ranbir, Priyanka, Alia team-up for a cause

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a short film - 'Family' - that features actors from across the Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ranbir, Diljith, and Alia. Big-B took to Twitter to share the short film clip and wrote: "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME! Jai Hind !"

Clocking in at 4 minutes and 35-seconds, the film revoves around the 77-year-old actor's mispcaced sunglasses, followed by a search by all the other actors to find them. Finally 'Baywatch' actor, Priyanka, hands them to him and asks why he needed them in the first place.

"I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If they lie around, they will get lost. If they get lost, you all will have to search for them. Now, why should I trouble you all?" he responds, as Ranbir and Diljit facepalm. Towards the end of the movie Amitabh Bachchan said that none of them had stepped out of their homes to shoot the film.

He further said : "There's another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one, we are all one family. But there is another large family behind us which supports us and works with us, and that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown" "We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channels to raise a fund. This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them some relief in these tough times," he added.

The actor ended the video by saying: "Don't be scared. Don't panic. Be safe. This, too, shall pass. This dark cloud shall pass. Namaste." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.