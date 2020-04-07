Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth child

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin are set to welcome their fifth child together. Hilaria shared the news on Instagram five months after she suffered a miscarriage, her second within seven-months. “Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again,” Hilaria, 36, wrote

The couple are already parents to Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one. Alec also shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with actor Kim Basinger.

