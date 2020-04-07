Challenging to write a biopic: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 'Murthy'

Left Menu
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is making a biopic on real-life couple - Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy, says it is a challenging task to work on a real life story. The film, tentatively “Murthy” will be co-written by Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and Ashwiny’s husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Ashwiny said she was enamoured by the strong yet simple personality of the couple. “It is not only Sudha Murthy’s film. There are two strong personalities – Sudha and Narayan in the film. The working title is ‘Murthy’, the meaning of which is making a difference,” Ashwiny told PTI.

The director feels happy to have been chosen to bring on screen an inspiring tale. “They are very simple people. They have done so much for society and country. I felt their story needs to be told. It so happened that I was chosen to tell the story. They met me and said, I am right to tell the story, my track record is good and that don't show any kissing scenes,” she said.

The director, who has made films such as “Nil Battey Sannata”, “Bareily Ki Barfi” and “Panga”, said working on a biopic isn’t easy. “We are still writing it. We want to focus on getting it correct on writing level. A biopic cannot be just written like a biopic, there has to be a good graph, there has to be a character sketch. If I do exactly like it is then it will be like a documentary. It is challenging. I will have to meet a lot of people and take their point of view in terms of their lives.” The “Panga” director said nothing has been finalised yet about the cast and crew for the film.

Besides this film, Ashwiny also has been signed by producer Ekta Kapoor for a film. "I am co-producing it with her. We are almost done with writing then we will go to actors. It is a slice-of-life rom-com and will have my signature touch," she said.

