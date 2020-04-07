GOT7’s Jinyoung thanks fellow member Jackson and 2PM’s Junho for showing support

GOT7's Jinyoung also known as Park Jin-young has thanked fellow member Jackson, 2PM's Junho, and staff from JYP Entertainment for their support. On April 7, he shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story that showed the coffee trucks he has received for various projects.

Jinyoung is currently working on the upcoming tvN drama 'When My Love Blooms'. He shared a photo of the truck Jackson sent with the message "Thank you." The banners on the truck read, "Jinyoung, I'm always supporting you. But make sure you're always taking good care of your health." and "To all the staff who are working hard, I hope you stay healthy! And thank you for adoring our Jinyoung. Please continue to take care of him in the future. 'When My Love Blooms,' go, go, go! From Jackson Wang."

Jinyoung has also received support from JYP Entertainment, and he shared a photo in front of a banner that reads, "Thank you to all the cast and crew who work hard for drama 'When My Love Blooms'! Please enjoy. From JYP Division 2."

Jinyoung, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, dancer and actor. He is a member of the boy band 'GOT7' and boy band duo 'JJ Project'. He made his acting debut in the drama 'Dream High 2', followed by supporting roles in 'When a Man Falls in Love'.

His upcoming tvN drama 'When My Love Blooms' is set to premiere on April 25 following the conclusion of 'Hi Bye, Mama' and will be available on video streaming website 'Viki'.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.