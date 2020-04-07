Left Menu
Development News Edition

Different definitions but one motto: Bollywood ladies' World Health Day wisdom

With World Health Day being observed today, some of the leading ladies of Bollywood talked of what good health means to them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:40 IST
Different definitions but one motto: Bollywood ladies' World Health Day wisdom
Actors Dia Mirza, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

With World Health Day being observed today, some of the leading ladies of Bollywood talked of what good health means to them. Bollywood's chirpy beauty Sara Ali Khan is of the opinion that happiness is equal to good health.

Posting an adorable careless jump-around video of hers on Instagram, the actor wrote: "Because Happy = Healthy ... So Happy World Health Day" The 24-year-old actor also said that staying "motivated and positive" is the "only way."

Referring to the current lockdown period, she added, "Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit" On the other hand, extending early World Health Day wishes, actor Kriti Sanon on Instagram shared a picture of hers, where she is seen in the meditation pose.

"Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! #WorldHealthDay," Kriti captioned the post. The 'Raabta' actor assured her followers that moving one's body will give us a "great day."

"Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav), cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you'll have a great day!!," the 29-year-old star wrote. Beginning with a question of "What is health?," actor Dia Mirza penned a rather lengthy post on Instagram how "regular physical exercise and healthy eating habits" help us achieve that good health.

"But what I have learned to understand over the years is good health is intrinsically connected to the health of the environment," she added. The 38-year-old actor who never was a silent spectator with regards to the nourishing of nature, said: "Clean air, clean soil, clean seas, clean food and regular interaction in open spaces with nature. This leads to balance."

Acknowledging the sanitation workers, the 'Sanju' actor on the World Health Day wrote: "They work in the most challenging conditions and are most often ignored and neglected by society. Especially during this time when they continue to work every day to manage bio-medical waste and all the waste we continue to produce while we stay home. They are HEROES." Lastly, the fitness guru of Bollywood Shilpa Shetty took World Health Day as an opportunity to extend her "heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers who have been relentlessly working in these tough times, putting their own lives at stake for the sake of humanity."

"The bravery, resolve, & resilience that they have shown amid this pandemic is truly commendable," the 44-year-old star added. Sharing an illustrational video that shows the selfless work being done by the front line responders during the coronavirus crisis, the 'Phir Milenge' actor wrote: "fell in love with them. Once again, thank you so much for your service."

The actor concluded the post and wrote: "Precaution is better than cure... stay home stay safe because HEALTH IS WEALTH." The evergreen actor Sonali Bendre is the latest name to join the clad.

Cancer- survivor, taking cues from her personal experience, is hands down in favour of building up "strong immunity." "Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immune system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal."

Inhalation, a glass of hot water, immunity building smoothie are the methods that the 45-year-old actor follows. "These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested - I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity. #WorldHealthDay" she added.

This year, the theme of World Health Day is to honour the incredible, selfless work of 'nurses and midwives' across the globe during coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

India partially lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine; paves ways for supply to US

India has decided to partially lift a ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for its supply to the US and several other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials said India would ex...

Aye Finance raises Rs 180 crore

Fintech lender Aye Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 180 crore from various lenders in the past fortnight. The company said the money will be used to give credit to these needy businesses during this tough time.Aye has managed to rai...

India's 'hidden' home garment workers feared losing out on coronavirus aid

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M illions of hidden home-based garment workers in India who help prop up the global fashion industry risk missing out on aid during the coronavirus pandemic, labour ri...

Real Kashmir signs Kashif Siddiqui, announces official partnership with Oxford United

I-League team Real Kashmir FC has officially signed former Arsenal youth and Northampton Town player Kashif Siddiqi on loan from Oxford United. With this loan signing, the clubs also announced their official partnership with Oxford United F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020