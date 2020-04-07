YouTube star, Lele Pons, meets an accident while learning wild TikTok dance

YouTube star, Lele Pons, had a brutal accident while learning a TikTok dance. While shooting the video she fell backward and right through a glass door.

In the video, Lele started out strong, showing off her moves while even making showy faces for the camera. Unfortunately, by the end of the video, things went wrong.

Lele fell backward, and she stumbled so far, that she fell right into the glass door behind her. She crashed through the glass and wound up on the other side.

Although the fall looked pretty brutal and painful, Lele seemed to be okay afterward, as she made fun of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Still learning how to do these TikTok dances."

Lele Pons is an American internet celebrity, YouTuber, actress, influencer, singer, dancer, model and former host of 'La Voz Mexico'.Pons came to prominence on video hosting service 'Vine' before the platform shut down in 2016. She has since branched out, creating comedy sketches for YouTube, where she now has over 16 million subscribers and 38.6 million followers on Instagram.

