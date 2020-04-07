Left Menu
Hrithik Roshan helps facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for the needy amid lockdown

Hrithik Roshan is helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for those who have been severely impacted due to the 21-day government imposed lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST
Hrithik Roshan. Image Credit: ANI

Hrithik Roshan is helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious meals for those who have been severely impacted due to the 21-day government imposed lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The 'Super 30' actor has empowered the NGO Akshaya Patra which is working on the ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low-income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times.

Akshaya Patra took to Twitter and shared tweets about receiving Hrithik Roshan's immediate help and wrote, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine" "We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik"

In return, Hrithik took to his Twitter handle and replied: "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on the ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDRelief" The 'Jodhaa-Akbar' star has been proactively looking for ways to help the people of the country in this battle against the coronavirus and has been educating his fans in various ways to ensure that correct messages are reaching more and more people.

India's tally of total positive cases has risen to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

