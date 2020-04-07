Left Menu
Marvel's Black Widow will be a completely unexpected surprise, says Kevin Feige

Updated: 07-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:59 IST
Marvel's Black Widow will be a completely unexpected surprise, says Kevin Feige
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the upcoming Black Widow film will approach the character's backstory in a completely unexpected way. Feige's comments come days after the film was rescheduled for a November 6 release, after the cancellation of its original April debut due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Although Natasha Romanoff's story came to a close in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow is going to dive into some previously unexplored aspects of her life.

But according to Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, the film will also shed some light on what Natasha was doing in-between the other MCU(Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff also features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff with O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone, who are making their MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut.

Marvel's Black Widow was earlier scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, in India and on May 1, 2020, in several other countries. However, the movie was pushed ahead by Disney due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will hit the theatres on November 6, 2020.

