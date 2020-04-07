Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:15 IST
Purab Kohli reveals he and his family had COVID-19
Actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday revealed he and his family "were down" with the novel coronavirus and are now on the road to recovery. The "Rock On! 2" star, who is currently in London with wife Lucy Payton and children Inaya and Osian, took to Instagram to share a health update.

Purab said they had a flu and given their symptoms, according to their general practitioner, they had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. "Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness," he described the symptoms in a lengthy Instagram post.

The actor said it was Inaya who first showed COVID-19, followed by Lucy and then himself. Their son Osian got it last and ran a 104 degree Celsius fever for three nights. "We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine," Purab wrote. The "Out of Love" actor said they were out of the "self-imposed quarantine" last Wednesday and were "not contagious any longer".

Purab also suggested some measures he and his kin were taking to manage the impact of the infection. He said even after taking a lot of rest for two weeks, they could feel their bodies "still recovering". "Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible," he added.

