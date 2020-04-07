Ayushmann Khurrana sings 'Happy Birthday' for a fan on Instagram

Making the day a little more special for his fan Mona Shah, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday sang the birthday song to wish her on her 49th birthday. As the country is under a government-imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there wasn't much that Mona could have done to celebrate her birthday but Khurrana made sure to give her the best birthday present.

Mona's two daughters Janvi and Kavya tagged Ayushmann on his social media platforms and informed him that their mother loves his movies and acting. The two daughters then appealed the 'Dream Girl' actor to give a shoutout to their mother on her birthday. "It's her birthday in quarantine and nothing will make it more special than you Ayushmann giving her a shoutout! She loves your work and we love our mom! We are only trying to make today super super special for her even during this lockdown!!" wrote Kavya.

"It's her quarantine birthday, and it would be great if you Ayushmann make her feel special and wish her in your own way!! She loves youuuuuu!" the second daughter wrote. Khurrana then took to social media to surprise them and their mother with an adorable birthday post.

Ayushmann took to Instagram and posted an IGTV video in which he could be seen singing Happy Birthday and playing guitar. "Special Birthday Wish. Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves," Khurrana wrote in the caption.

"Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08's special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma'am this one's for you ... P.S - I suddenly crave a cake now," he added. The response by the 'Vicky Donor' actor prompted adorable replies from all his fans and people from cinema fraternity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

