Varun Dhawan commits to provide meals for poor amid lockdown

Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday committed to providing meals for the poor, and also for the medical staffs at the hospital. The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home at this time of crises. And so, this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs," he wrote. Acknowledging his admiration for all the people working on the frontlines, risking their lives, the 'Kalank' actor further wrote that: "I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals."

For the purpose, he has teamed up with Taj Public Service Welfare Trust, through which the meals will be provided. The 'Main Tera Hero' actor concluded the post by saying: "It is a small step. But during crises like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to what best I can."

Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund. (ANI)

