Bollywood celebrities extend Hanuman Jayanti wishes

As many devotees on Wednesday observed Hanuman Jayanti, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet followers on the holy occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:49 IST
Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As many devotees on Wednesday observed Hanuman Jayanti, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet followers on the holy occasion. One of the first to extend wishes was legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to greet his fans with a picture of Lord Hanuman. Sharing the link to one of her devotional songs, singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar too shared her Hanuman Jayanti wishes.

'Dhoom' actor Esha Deol also took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Happy #HanumanJayanti" On this auspicious occasion, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted wishes on Twitter and wrote: "May Lord Hanuman bless us With health, Wisdom & Strength."

Actor Raveena Tandon, while extending wishes on Instagram, also prayed for those who lost their lives due to coronavirus. In reference to the current halt that the world has come to due to coronavirus, the 45-year-old wrote: "May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease. You will always be in our prayers."

The ever young star of Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor, shared a poster of lord Hanuman and documented his wishes on Instagram stories. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, during the month of Chaitra. (ANI)

