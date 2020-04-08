Left Menu
American singer Luke Bryan has postponed the release of his new album, 'Born Here Live Here Die Here,' from April 24 to August 7, the singer announced Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:21 IST
Luke Bryan postpones tour, album release due to COVID-19 outbreak
Luke Bryan. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Luke Bryan has postponed the release of his new album, 'Born Here Live Here Die Here,' from April 24 to August 7, the singer announced Tuesday (local time). According to Variety, the 'American Idol' judge has also pushed back the start of his 'Proud to Be Here' tour, that was due to kick off May 28 in Cincinnati. The tour is now scheduled to start on July 10 in Alabama and will be concluded on October 30 in Louisiana.

Bryan said in a statement, alluding to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected more than 1 million people worldwide, "What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe." The 'Knockin Boots' crooner added, "With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can't wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon."

The openers for select dates included Musical group 'Runaway June', American country music singer Morgen Wallen and singer Caylee Hammack. And the tour was scheduled to hit arenas and amphitheatres. 'Born Here Live Here Die Here' is Bryan's seventh studio album signed to Capitol Nashville, a division of Universal Music Group. (ANI)

