Dua Lipa wants to star in 'American Horror Story'

Singer Dua Lipa says she would one day love to feature in the acclaimed series "American Horror Story" . The London-born singer said she has always been an ardent fan of the FX anthology horror show.

"I'd really like to be on 'American Horror Story' because I've always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season," Dua said during IHeartRadio's 'Ask Anything Chat'. "I just love the story behind it and I've always been a fan," she added.

Dua recently released her new album, 'Future Nostalgia'. "I'm learning new ways to connect with my fans and listeners. We're all in this together, so I'm sending lots of love and good health to everyone," she said about releasing the LP amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the pop sensation revealed she will soon be announcing the new dates of her world tour which got cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak..

