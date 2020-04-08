Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai: Arjun Kapoor

Giving out a message of the importance of wearing a mask in the current scenario of coronavirus outbreak, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and hand gloves.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:08 IST
Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai: Arjun Kapoor
Actor Arjun Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Giving out a message of the importance of wearing a mask in the current scenario of coronavirus outbreak, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and hand gloves. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen all set to leave his house with a bag on his shoulder. Kapoor is seen wearing a mask and gloves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The new normal. Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai !!! We must follow the new rule #mumbaikars !!!" he wrote. The actor has been staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The total COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5274 on Wednesday and the death toll stood at 149. A total of 410 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just ho...

Pakistan boycotts India-led meeting of SAARC trade officials on coronavirus crisis

Pakistan on Wednesday boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the groups secretariat instead of India. The conference was convened to discuss t...

Indian Newspaper Society slams Sonia's suggestion of ad ban

The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday condemned Congress president Sonia Gandhis suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. ...

U.S. to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

The United States will seize exports of key protective medical gear until it determines whether the equipment should be kept in the country to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, two federal agencies announced on Wednesday.U.S. Custom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020