Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai: Arjun Kapoor

Giving out a message of the importance of wearing a mask in the current scenario of coronavirus outbreak, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and hand gloves. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen all set to leave his house with a bag on his shoulder. Kapoor is seen wearing a mask and gloves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The new normal. Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai !!! We must follow the new rule #mumbaikars !!!" he wrote. The actor has been staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The total COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5274 on Wednesday and the death toll stood at 149. A total of 410 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.