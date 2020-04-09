Left Menu
Goa tourism to resume only when COVID-19 situation in control

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:03 IST
The Goa tourism industry can resume only after the lockdown is lifted and the coronavirus situation is completely under control in the country, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo has said. Mass gatherings should be discouraged in the state for next few months to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection, he told PTI on Wednesday.

Tourism is one of the major source of revenue for the coastal state, which is popular for its picturesque beaches among both the domestic and foreign tourists. "Even after the lockdown is lifted, we cannot immediately think of opening our borders. We have to make sure the tourism industry resumes only after health protocols are followed," Lobo said.

Once the Goa government allows the tourism industry to resume, all those entering the state should be thoroughly checked at the airport, railway stations and all other entry points, the minister suggested. "When they are certified as negative for coronavirus, only then they should be allowed to enter the state, he said.

Lobo said private labs can be roped in to conduct tests of people at these points. The BJP MLA, who represents Calangute constituency in North Goa district, said he would present his suggestions to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 14.

Goa's key domestic markets for tourism include states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karanataka and Kerala, which are also reeling under the impact of coronavirus, he noted. PTI RPS GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

