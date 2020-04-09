Expired licenses, WoFs, CoFs to be valid for up to six months

All driver licenses, WoFs, CoFs, and some vehicle certifications, that expired on or after 1 January 2020 will be valid for up to six months from 10 April 2020, Transport Minister Phil Twyford has announced.

"People shouldn't have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown," Phil Twyford said.

"That's why we have provided an extension to give certainty to the public that they won't be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately. It'll still be up to drivers to keep their vehicles safe and I urge owners to follow the NZ Transport Agency's advice and regularly self-check their vehicle.

"We're asking drivers before they set off, to give it a TWIRL – check your Tyres, Windscreen, wipers, mirrors, and Indicators, look for Rust, and test your Lights.

"We are allowing essential repairs, like sorting out punctured tires or damaged windscreens. If anything looks out of order, please go get it fixed as soon as you can.

"Drivers will still need to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their license and obey all road rules. Any license suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply.

"The extension will give people and businesses plenty of time after the lockdown to renew their documents without putting extra pressure on them when they are already likely to be stressed," Phil Twyford said.

Other changes include license endorsements that expire on or after 1 March 2020 will be extended and there will be a suspension of the requirement to display a current vehicle license (rego) if it expired on or after 1 January 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

