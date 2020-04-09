Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expired licenses, WoFs, CoFs to be valid for up to six months

“People shouldn’t have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown,” Phil Twyford said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:19 IST
Expired licenses, WoFs, CoFs to be valid for up to six months
“The extension will give people and businesses plenty of time after the lockdown to renew their documents without putting extra pressure on them when they are already likely to be stressed,” Phil Twyford said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

All driver licenses, WoFs, CoFs, and some vehicle certifications, that expired on or after 1 January 2020 will be valid for up to six months from 10 April 2020, Transport Minister Phil Twyford has announced.

"People shouldn't have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown," Phil Twyford said.

"That's why we have provided an extension to give certainty to the public that they won't be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately. It'll still be up to drivers to keep their vehicles safe and I urge owners to follow the NZ Transport Agency's advice and regularly self-check their vehicle.

"We're asking drivers before they set off, to give it a TWIRL – check your Tyres, Windscreen, wipers, mirrors, and Indicators, look for Rust, and test your Lights.

"We are allowing essential repairs, like sorting out punctured tires or damaged windscreens. If anything looks out of order, please go get it fixed as soon as you can.

"Drivers will still need to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their license and obey all road rules. Any license suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply.

"The extension will give people and businesses plenty of time after the lockdown to renew their documents without putting extra pressure on them when they are already likely to be stressed," Phil Twyford said.

Other changes include license endorsements that expire on or after 1 March 2020 will be extended and there will be a suspension of the requirement to display a current vehicle license (rego) if it expired on or after 1 January 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

One Piece Chapter 977 on April 12 – Straw Hats onward to Onigashima, raid to be violent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-County players take pay cuts, waive prize money amid shutdown

Englands county cricketers will forgo 1 million pounds 1.24 million in prize money and take pay cuts in April and May to help protect the domestic game during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Cricketers Association PCA has said. With...

2021 Recovery in world trade possible if economists act immediately: WTO

Global trade in goods could fall by as much as a third this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a swift rebound in 2021 is possible if the worlds economic policymakers working together act immediately, the World Trade Organizat...

FOREX-Commodity currencies hold firm on hopes of pandemic peak, oil output cut

Commodity currencies drew support on Thursday from hopeful signs the coronavirus pandemic may be peaking and that major oil producers may agree to cut output to stem a plunge in oil prices.The Australian dollar fetched 0.6225, down slightly...

WHO must be supported across the world in overcoming COVID-19: UN chief

The World Health Organization WHO must be supported across the world, United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said on Wednesday, describing the UN health agency, which has led the multilateral response since the beginning, as absol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020