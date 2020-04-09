Thirty fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 413, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

"Thirty new cases have come up today in seven districts of Rajasthan. All have travel and contact history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 413.

Seven cases each have been reported in Jhalawar, Tonk and Jhunjhunu besides five in Jaisalmer, two in Banswara and one each in Barmer and Jodhpur. Entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

