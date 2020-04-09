First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand

A 72-year-old man diedof coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 deathreported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro DistrictChief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospitalafter he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He waslater tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

