First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:12 IST
A 72-year-old man diedof coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 deathreported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro DistrictChief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospitalafter he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He waslater tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

