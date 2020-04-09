First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand

First COVID-19 death in JharkhandPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:12 IST
A 72-year-old man diedof coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 deathreported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday
The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro DistrictChief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said
The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospitalafter he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He waslater tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
