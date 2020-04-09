First COVID-19 positive case reported from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar city. This is the first case that has been reported from the area. The COVID-19 patient, who is a resident of Bhaktiyar Marg, has been admitted to the district hospital for the past three days.

"First coronavirus case has been reported in Dhar; an area of 3-km near the Bhaktiyar Marg has been sealed," said Shrikant Banoth, Dhar Collector. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 229. So far, 13 deaths have been reported in the state.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,734, including 5,095 active cases. Till now, 472 people have been cured and discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

