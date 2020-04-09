Social distancing norms followed at J&K Bank branch in Poonch

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, arrangements have been made at Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Poonch to enforce norms of social distancing. Those visiting the J&K bank were seen seated at safe distances on sofas placed in the facility. For those waiting in queues, chairs have been placed at an adequate distance both inside and outside the bank. Both the bank officials and the public were seen using masks or handkerchiefs to cover their faces as a safety measure.

The government has asked people to maintain social distancing in order to prevent getting infected from the highly contagious virus. Various other precautionary measures have also been advised for the safety of people. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 158, four cured or discharged patients and four deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 472 recoveries and 166 deaths, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.