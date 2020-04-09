Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks rally on output cut hopes

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST
FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks rally on output cut hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A jump in oil prices boosted producer-heavy UK stock markets on Thursday, as hopes grew that OPEC countries and Russia would agree to output cuts this week. The blue-chip index rose 1.9% by 0711 GMT, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell gaining more than 3% ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where the world's largest oil producers are expected to agree to cut production.

Stock markets globally have racked up gains this week amid signs that coronavirus death toll was leveling off in the U.S. hotspot of New York and receding in hard-hit regions of Europe. The number of infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show signs of flattening, a medical director of the National Health Service said on Wednesday.

The domestically-focused midcaps index added 2.3% and were on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain on record. The blue-chip FTSE 100 is set to record its best week since July 2016. Frankie and Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group rose 12.7% after it proposed to carry out a share placement of up to 19.9% of the capital, to cushion the hit from ongoing challenges raised by the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish restrictions likely in place for weeks - health minister

Irelands health minister expects to be advised on Friday to keep the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in place for a period of weeks but that the country will have to move onto a different terrain after that.Wh...

Saudi, Russia debate record oil cut as U.S. resists action

OPEC and Russia will debate record oil output cuts on Thursday to prop up prices wrought by the coronavirus pandemic but their talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States to join the action.Global...

Pak attempting to score narrow political goals by trying to bring COVID-19-related interactions under formal SAARC umbrella: Sources.

Pak attempting to score narrow political goals by trying to bring COVID-19-related interactions under formal SAARC umbrella Sources....

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain; U.S. jobs, OPEC meeting in focus

Emerging-market stocks and currencies rose on Thursday, eyeing weekly gains, as a softer dollar and hopes coronavirus cases were peaking prompted some buying in risk assets. Still, markets havent yet seen the full extent of the pandemics ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020