Group of youths in Panchkula colony misbehave with women health workers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:40 IST
A group of youths in Haryana's Panchkula district misbehaved with women health workers on Thursday when they were conducting a survey to find COVID-19 suspects in a residential colony, police said. An attempt was made to woman constable inside a house by an accused as the youths misbehaved with her too, leaving her injured, police said.

A team of accredited social health activists, accompanied by a few police personnel, was conducting a door-to-door survey in the colony. The survey was also aimed to ensure that all the residents of the colony received benefits of various government schemes. “When the team reached Indira Colony in Panchkula, a group of youths misbehaved with ASHA workers. When these youths started misbehaving with the health workers, our woman constable moved ahead to check and an attempt was made to drag her inside a house by an accused. The woman constable was also injured in the incident,” a senior official of the Panchkula Police told PTI over phone.

Soon after the incident, police arrested four accused persons and efforts were underway to nab their accomplices. Two of the four arrested were identified as Javed and Azad, he said, adding that some accused persons already have a criminal record. A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

