Left Menu
Development News Edition

Every quarantine centre in Delhi to have ACP, says Chief Secy

The Delhi government has said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in every quarantine centre, will be deployed in a shift to ensure that COVID-19 affected individuals remain in these centres.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:03 IST
Every quarantine centre in Delhi to have ACP, says Chief Secy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in every quarantine centre, will be deployed in a shift to ensure that COVID-19 affected individuals remain in these centres. "In every quarantine centre, established in each district, one Assistant Commissioner of Police shall be deployed in a shift to maintain law and order and to ensure that COVID-19 affected persons remain in quarantine centres," the Delhi Chief Secretary said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas. He also said that the government has made wearing face masks compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are:1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka4. Dinpur Village5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas7. B Block, Jhangirpuri8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 11009212. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 11009217. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 669 total COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 21 cured/discharged/migrated and nine deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England agrees to finance UK government if markets turn sour

The Bank of England has agreed temporarily to lend money to the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 if funds cannot immediately be raised from debt markets, reviving a measure last widely used during the 2008 financial crisis. Prime ...

Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told newspaper Handelsblatt that the coronavirus infection numbers in Germany were showing a positive trend and if that continued, it would be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the ...

NRL to return May 28, but way through virus remains unclear

Australias National Rugby League is set to return on May 28, but exactly how the competition will go ahead under coronavirus restrictions remains unclear, officials said Thursday. A return of the NRL was announced in Sydney on Thursday afte...

Irish restrictions likely in place for weeks - health minister

Irelands health minister expects to be advised on Friday to keep the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in place for a period of weeks but that the country will have to move onto a different terrain after that.Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020