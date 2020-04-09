Every quarantine centre in Delhi to have ACP, says Chief Secy

The Delhi government has said that one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), in every quarantine centre, will be deployed in a shift to ensure that COVID-19 affected individuals remain in these centres. "In every quarantine centre, established in each district, one Assistant Commissioner of Police shall be deployed in a shift to maintain law and order and to ensure that COVID-19 affected persons remain in quarantine centres," the Delhi Chief Secretary said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas. He also said that the government has made wearing face masks compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are:1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka4. Dinpur Village5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas7. B Block, Jhangirpuri8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 11009212. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 11009217. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 669 total COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 21 cured/discharged/migrated and nine deaths. (ANI)

