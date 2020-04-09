3 boys meet with watery grave

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI): Three boys, aged between 7 and 10, allegedly got drowned in a lake in Raichur district on Thursday, police said. The three, including two brothers and their cousin, entered the lake to fetch water, when one of them started drowning, the police said.

To save him, the two others too entered the waters and also died, they said adding that the bodies were later fished out. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

