Dr. Singh urges pensioners to download Aaroygaya Setu app for Covid updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:42 IST
Dr. Jitendra Singh, while addressing pensioners stated that mortality is higher in older population and morbidity is higher in younger people. Image Credit: Twitter(@DOPPW_India)

Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has organised a webinar for awareness and related issues on Covid-19 today under the guidance of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space as a measure to fight COVID-19. In the webinar, around 100 pensioners from 22 cities interacted with Dr.Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and Dr. PrasunChatterjee, Associate Professor Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS. These experts deliberated in detail on the spread of Coronavirus, present health scenario, Dos and Don'ts with precautionary measures and remedial course. During the Q&A sessions, many Pensioners from different parts of the country raised their concerns which were elaborately addressed by Dr. Randeep Guleria and Dr. PrasunChatterjee.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, while addressing pensioners stated that mortality is higher in older population and morbidity is higher in younger people. However, due to a weaker immune system, older people are more vulnerable to Covid 19. Good hygiene practices are important to fight against this pandemic. He urged pensioners to download the Aaroygaya Setu app which provides relevant updated information on Covid 19 and also alerts you if you come into contact with any Covid-19 positive person.

He lauded doctors as Corona warriors for putting all efforts by stretching their limits in order to ensure the safety of people. He assured pensioners that India's health sector is expanding itself to take up its responsibility and the Government of India is taking all action to ensure the safety of people as well as to maintain smooth supply of all essential things.

The session ended with the vote of thanks by Shri Ruchir Mittal, DS/DoPPW, duly acknowledging valuable inputs from Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS and Dr. Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor Geriatric Medicine.

(With Inputs from PIB)

