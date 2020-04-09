Left Menu
Twelve more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:59 IST
Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 80, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Thursday. Banerjee, who chaired a review meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, also said that three more persons have been discharged from hospital following recovery.

"Yesterday, the total number of active cases stood at 71. Today, three persons were released but 12 fresh cases were reported. The total number of active cases now stands at 80 in Bengal," Banerjee said. So far, 104 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal. Of them five have died, and 19 recovered from the disease.

