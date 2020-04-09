People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attention including counseling. With the state-run TASMAC downing shutters and their personal stocks also running dry, many alcoholics are likely to harm themselves in the process of battling addiction, S Nambi, a city-based psychiatrist said.

He called for addressing the problem at primary health care level before it assumed alarming proportions. The government has also recommended for counseling to such persons.

"The non-availability of alcohol all of a sudden will cause withdrawal symptoms. While craving and mild trembling could be seen in normal cases, nearly 15 percent will develop complicated withdrawal symptoms and tend to become irritable, go into delirium or experience severe anxiety or restlessness," he said.

The second case calls for a medical emergency because if not attended on time, then the patient may end up harming himself, Nambi added. Earlier, three men died in neighboring Chengalpattu after consuming varnish mixed with water, as they could not obtain alcohol from the government-owned local TASMAC outlet which was closed due to the ongoing lockdown enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Before that, in Pudukottai district, three men died after consuming cool drinks mixed with aftershave lotion, in the hope of getting high. In a related incident in Villupuram, a 65-year old man, who desperately tried to get a bottle of liquor from an outlet, but could not, fainted and was later pronounced dead at a government hospital on Wednesday.

Apparently, taking into account the plight of tipplers, the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) has issued a set of guidelines to medical officers in the state to follow the necessary protocol while assessing and treating those showing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal. Director of Public Health, K Kolandaswamy said the affected could call and get counseling from the staff.

"If they have severe symptoms and are unable to handle their withdrawal, the family can get them admitted to the nearest Government hospital," he advised. Liquor sales in the state are nationalized and bring in a lot of cash for the government, with the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) reporting nearly Rs 29,000 crore revenue till mid-March.

However, it has since the national lockdown on March 24, reported about Rs 80 crore loss, Prohibition Minister P Thangamani said. Implementation of prohibition is a poll promise made by all political parties, including the ruling AIADMK which, however, wants to do it in a phased manner.

Thangamani had in the state Assembly earlier reaffirmed the government's commitment to enforcing prohibition in a phased manner, saying sudden closure could lead to several problems. "When liquor is easily available in the neighboring states and the Union Territory Puducherry, introducing prohibition may lead to smuggling or penetration of illicit arrack," he had said.

