Lockdown: 2 Muslim men launch 'Food for Curfew' to help people

With a view to help the people facing hardships due to the lockdown, two Muslim friends here have launched an initiative, as part of which they are providing essential items like food packets, grocery kits to the needy ones in the city and nearby areas. The duo- Hussain Shabbir (37) and Huzaifa Hussain (36)- have named this initiative as 'Food for Curfew'. Shabbir is into construction business and Huzaifa is also a businessman.

"With the help of our friends and well-wishers, we are helping the daily wage workers, homeless people, orphanages and persons stranded in various parts of Nagpur by providing packets of cooked food, grocery kits and fruits to them. We are also providing sanitary napkins to women," they said. "We decided to do our bit for that section of the society, which has been hit hard due the lockdown. Donations in cash and kind have made this possible," they said.

