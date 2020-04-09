Left Menu
Mbalula concerned at increasing non-compliance with transport regulations

At the start of the second week of the lockdown, the number of cars stopped and checked at roadblocks across the country increased from 17 559 on Monday to 29 738 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the number of minibus-taxis that failed to adhere to the passenger limit increased from 18 on Monday to 509. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed grave concern at the increasing non-compliance with transport regulations and directions aimed at reinforcing the nation-wide lockdown announced by President Ramaphosa.

The number of e-hailing providers that failed to adhere to passenger limits for a vehicle licensed to carry 4 passengers increased from 32 on Monday and peaked on Wednesday at 509.

On Wednesday, the number of minibus-taxis that failed to adhere to the passenger limit increased from 18 on Monday to 509.

Motorists also attempted to cross provincial boundaries despite a ban on inter-provincial travel.

The number of motorists who tried to travel across provinces increased from 125 on Monday to 196 on Wednesday.

"This conduct demonstrates a worrying trend which must be roundly condemned by both government and civil society.

"Those who undermine efforts to arrest the spread of this pandemic must face the full might of the law and equally face condemnation by society, as their behavior places the lives of millions at risk," said the Minister.

Earlier in the week, Gauteng had the highest number of motorists attempting to cross provincial boundaries to other provinces at 108 but has since been overtaken by Mpumalanga at 149 on Wednesday, 8 April.

Despite this, Minister Mbalula encouraged the majority of citizens who continue to respect and comply with the lockdown regulations and directions to continue to do so and encourage others to follow suit.

The Minister further commended the sterling commitment of traffic law enforcement officers across the country in ensuring that South Africans stay home and further provide critical support to other law enforcement authorities.

The department through its entity, provincial departments responsible for road safety and municipalities deployed total traffic officers across the country, to ensure compliance with the published Regulations and Directions.

Motivated by taxi associations, e-hailing providers and private motorists who continue to comply with the regulations and directives, the Minister urged industry bodies to play their part to reign in those who continue to demonstrate the flagrant disregard of the law.

"Law enforcement will be intensified and authorities will not hesitate to ensure that the full might of the law is brought to bear on those who continue to break it," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

