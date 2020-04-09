COVID-19: PM Modi urges people to download Arogya Setu app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. "Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

This is for the second consecutive day he has tweeted on the mobile application. Responding to tweets by those who have started using the app, he said "only feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help". "We have to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. Aarogya Setu is an important step in that direction," he said.

"By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, its effectiveness will increase," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. He also shared links from where the app can be downloaded from online stores.

The government had on April 2 launched the mobile app to help people assess themselves the risk of getting infected with coronavirus and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus..

