Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't mention Nizamuddin Markaz in bulletins on COVID-19: Delhi Minorities Commission to health dept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:15 IST
Don't mention Nizamuddin Markaz in bulletins on COVID-19: Delhi Minorities Commission to health dept

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has asked the city's health department to stop mentioning Nizamuddin Markaz in its daily bulletins on coronavirus cases. In a letter to the secretary, Delhi Health department, chairman of the Commission Zafarul Islam Khan asked the department to drop any mention of "religious undertones" in its daily bulletins. The daily bulletins update the number of fresh coronavirus cases and deaths due to the epidemic including figures of those who were evacuated from Tablighi Jamat Markaz after they were stranded there due to lockdown.

As per the last updated bulletin on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi were 669 including 426 from the Markaz. "Such thoughtless classification is feeding into the Islamophobia agenda of the media and Hindutva forces and has been easily turned into a handle to attack Muslims across the country," Khan alleged in his letter.

Muslims are being "attacked" in various areas, calls are being made for their "social boycott", and a boy was "lynched" in the northwest Delhi, he mentioned in his letter. The World Health Organisation(WHO) has taken cognisance of this phenomenon and its Emergency Programme Director Mike Ryan has said countries should not profile novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in terms of religion or any other criteria, stated the letter. The Union health ministry too has said that despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. Its advisory has requested citizens to "never spread names or identity" of those affected or under quarantine in their locality on the social media, Khan said in the letter. The letter requested to the  Health department to stop mention of any data which has religious undertones and which can be exploited for political or communal purposes by "vested interests".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Goyal hears out industry representatives, says FinMin will take 'balanced, nuanced approach' to issues

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday told trade and industry representatives that all their issues and feedback are being forwarded to the finance ministry, which he says will take a balanced and nuanced approach to their problems in vie...

Odisha extends lockdown till Apr 30, urges Centre to stop

The Odisha government on Thursday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeoning C...

Heo Gayoon talks about moving on from '4Minute Image' to acting

Korean Singer and actress Heo Gayoon recently sat down for an interview to promote her upcoming film, Search Out where she talks about moving on from 4Minute Image, transitioning to acting, and more.Search Out is a film that stars Lee Si Eo...

Cops thrash two junior doctors in Bhopal; probe ordered

Two junior government doctors, including a woman, have alleged they were beaten up by police personnel who accused them of spreading coronavirus, leading the authorities to take disciplinary action against a constable and order a probe into...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020