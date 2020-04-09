COVID-19: Death toll rises to 21 in Pune
Three more COVID-19 positive patients died here on Thursday, taking the death toll to 21 in the city, said health officials.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:22 IST
Three more COVID-19 positive patients died here on Thursday, taking the death toll to 21 in the city, said health officials. Maharashtra is one of the most affected states in the country.
Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry
Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19
62-year-old doctor dies due to COVID-19; Indore death toll 22
COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.
Govt adopts strategy for cluster containment to contain spread of COVID-19 : Health Ministry