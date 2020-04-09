Over 80 per cent of Maha's COVID-19 cases recorded in April

While Maharashtra has reported 1,297 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, highest in the country, data reveals that 80.61 per cent of the cases were detected in the first eight days of April. The number of cases in the state as of Wednesday was 1,135. By Thursday afternoon it had risen to 1,297 with 162 new cases being reported.

Till March 31, the state's official COVID-19 count was 220, which jumped by 915 (80.61 per cent) by April 8. The first three coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on March 9 when the state legislature's budget session was underway.

The tally crossed 100 on March 23. The daily increase soon entered in double digits, except on March 26 when only two new cases were reported. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made consistent appeal to people to stay indoors.

Although only 15 people tested positive on April 2, 88 cases were reported the next day and 67 the day after. In the last five days, the state recorded more than a hundred new cases every day.

The fatalities also increased at an accelerated pace in April. Of 72 deaths due to coronavirus till Wednesday, 62 were recorded since April 1. The first death was reported on March 17. PTI ND ARU KRK KRK

