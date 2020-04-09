Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 80 per cent of Maha's COVID-19 cases recorded in April

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:30 IST
Over 80 per cent of Maha's COVID-19 cases recorded in April

While Maharashtra has reported 1,297 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, highest in the country, data reveals that 80.61 per cent of the cases were detected in the first eight days of April. The number of cases in the state as of Wednesday was 1,135. By Thursday afternoon it had risen to 1,297 with 162 new cases being reported.

Till March 31, the state's official COVID-19 count was 220, which jumped by 915 (80.61 per cent) by April 8. The first three coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on March 9 when the state legislature's budget session was underway.

The tally crossed 100 on March 23. The daily increase soon entered in double digits, except on March 26 when only two new cases were reported. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made consistent appeal to people to stay indoors.

Although only 15 people tested positive on April 2, 88 cases were reported the next day and 67 the day after. In the last five days, the state recorded more than a hundred new cases every day.

The fatalities also increased at an accelerated pace in April. Of 72 deaths due to coronavirus till Wednesday, 62 were recorded since April 1. The first death was reported on March 17. PTI ND ARU KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 400 quarantined at Muzaffarnagar village after woman tests positive for COVID-19

Over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after a woman of their area tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Friday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the w...

Armed men, plane steal gold-silver bars from Mexican mine

A heavily armed squad of men stole an unspecified number of gold-silver alloy bars from a desert mine in northern Mexico, escaping into the remote mountains in a small plane, according to the company. The heist occurred Wednesday morning at...

Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

What does toilet paper have to do with a global pandemic Nothing. Yet millions of people have been panicking about their household supply. Stores shelves have been emptied. Amazon is often out of stock. And social media is bursting with jok...

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore donates Rs 1 cr to fight Covid-19

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore on Thurday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore to Goa state COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of its endeavour to combat the widespread outbreak of deadly COVID-19. Sesa Goa has also been working in close-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020