Rations, sanitary napkins distributed in East Delhi amid lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam participated in a drive on Thursday to distribute sanitary napkins and rations to people in East Delhi amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The minister was present at the distribution drive carried out by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO founded by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, according to a statement.

A total of 350 dry ration packets and sanitary napkins were distributed among migrant labourers and victims of the February riots in East Delhi, it said. The drive was conducted at an East Delhi Municipal Corporation primary school.

The families of slum dwellers were provided with essential food items, hygiene kits and sanitary napkins. Gautam handed over sanitary napkins to women, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

