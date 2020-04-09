Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rations, sanitary napkins distributed in East Delhi amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:32 IST
Rations, sanitary napkins distributed in East Delhi amid lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam participated in a drive on Thursday to distribute sanitary napkins and rations to people in East Delhi amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The minister was present at the distribution drive carried out by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO founded by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, according to a statement.

A total of 350 dry ration packets and sanitary napkins were distributed among migrant labourers and victims of the February riots in East Delhi, it said. The drive was conducted at an East Delhi Municipal Corporation primary school.

The families of slum dwellers were provided with essential food items, hygiene kits and sanitary napkins. Gautam handed over sanitary napkins to women, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AU Small Finance Bank appoints R V Verma as chairman

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as Part-time Chairman of the bank for a period of one year. Verma was inducted as an Independent Director with the AU Bank in ...

COVID-19: Flipkart partners Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad. Under the pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials sta...

8 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, CM urges people to follow instructions

Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally to 13, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday appealed to people to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the instructions. He also urged...

India struggles to contain coronavirus, enforce lockdown in sprawling city slums

India faces an uphill battle to contain coronavirus outbreaks in the slums of the vast financial capital Mumbai amid fears the virus is gathering pace in the dense, unsanitary alleyways where it is next to impossible to enforce a full lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020