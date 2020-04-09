Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to attend OPEC+ meeting on Thursday - oil ministry

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:37 IST
Norway to attend OPEC+ meeting on Thursday - oil ministry

Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, will attend Thursday's video conference meeting of the OPEC+ group, which is set to discuss output cuts in a bid to support prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the country's oil ministry said on Thursday.

Non-OPEC Norway, which meets about 2% of global oil demand, will be represented by a top civil servant attending the meeting as an observer only, in line with its long established precedent. The Nordic country has made it clear it stands ready to make unilateral cuts to its oil output if a broad deal is agreed between other major producers, but has not said how big those reductions could be.

The country's crude oil output stood at 1.75 million barrels per day in February, up 26% from a year ago, the latest available data shows. Including condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL), the oil liquids production was 2.1 million bpd. OPEC+ members, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, have agreed to return to the bargaining table after a supply deal collapsed in March, but the final agreement depends on whether the United States and other nations contribute to the cuts, sources said.

Norway will be represented by Lars Erik Aamot, the Director General of the Ministry's Oil and Gas Department, the oil ministry said in an email to Reuters. The country's Oil Minister Tina Bru will attend the extraordinary G20 energy ministers' meeting on Friday, the ministry added.

Norway cut its output between 1986 and 1990 as well as from 1998 to 2000, and again during the first half of 2002 after oil prices fell to below $20 a barrel following the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States. Analysts at Oslo-based Rystad Energy said they expected Norway to cut output by 100,000-150,000 bpd this time, targeting older fields with high operational costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AU Small Finance Bank appoints R V Verma as chairman

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as Part-time Chairman of the bank for a period of one year. Verma was inducted as an Independent Director with the AU Bank in ...

COVID-19: Flipkart partners Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad. Under the pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials sta...

8 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, CM urges people to follow instructions

Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally to 13, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday appealed to people to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the instructions. He also urged...

India struggles to contain coronavirus, enforce lockdown in sprawling city slums

India faces an uphill battle to contain coronavirus outbreaks in the slums of the vast financial capital Mumbai amid fears the virus is gathering pace in the dense, unsanitary alleyways where it is next to impossible to enforce a full lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020