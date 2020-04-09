1500 separate quarantine beds for Assam police personnel:DGP

The Assam police has arranged 1,500 quarantine beds separately for its personnel working in the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic. Assam Director General of Police(DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said here on Thursday that 30 doctors and over 200 nurses have also been kept ready exclusively for the police personnel afflicted with coronavirus.

The DGP, who held a high level meeting with three Superintendents of Police of lower Assam districts of Nalbari, Barpeta and Baksa, said his visit was to boost the morale of the men in uniform who are working day and night during the lockdown necessitated by the virus outbreak. He said the police administration has been sanitising every police station in the state for the safety of the security personnel, besides distributing masks and sanitizers among them.

The top cop further informed that the Assam police has registered a good number of cases against persons uploading objectionable posts in the social media about the dreaded disease. "About 200 people have been picked up and they have been directed to delete them with uploading post tendering apology for doing so", the DGP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.