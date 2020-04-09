Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh locality with 8 COVID-19 cases in 2 days to be sealed

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:47 IST
C'garh locality with 8 COVID-19 cases in 2 days to be sealed

The area in Katghora town of Chhattisgarhs Korba district, from where seven new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday, is being completely sealed and mass testing of its residents will be carried out, officials here said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to the Principal Secretary (Health( and Korba collector to seal the affected area of Katghora and get everyone tested there for coronavirus, an official here said.

Seven people, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in the Purani Basti area of Katghora on Thursday. On Wednesday, a 52-year-old man from the same locality had also tested positive. All these eight people had come in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying at a mosque in the area after arriving from Maharashtra last month, he said.

Earlier on April 4, a 16-year-old boy, who was among these Jamaat members, had tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister has ordered constitution of a special team and setting up a 'war room' to contain the spread of the infection and handle the situation in the area, the official said.

Officials have been directed to identify and place in quarantine all those who have arrived in the affected area or moved out of there during the last 20 days, he said. All the doctors, health workers and government employees working in the area during this period will be examined for COVID-19, the official said.

The Katghora town is located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur. All the eight people who tested positive in the area in the last 24 hours have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur.

With this, a total of 10 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Korba district so far, while the number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 18. However, nine of the patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, he said.

According to the Korba police, one of the 16 members of the Jamaat, who arrived in Katghora from Maharashtra, had attended the congregation in Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month that emerged as a key source of the coronavirus spread. PTI TKP RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say co...

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

A US Border Patrol agent wouldnt let Jackeline Reyes explain why she and her 15-year-old daughter needed asylum, pointing to the coronavirus. That confrontation in Texas came just days after the Trump administration quietly shut down the ...

COVID-19 relief: CBIC launches drive for faster clearance of refund claims

With about Rs 18,000 crore of refund claims stuck, the CBIC on Thursday said it has launched a special drive to facilitate disposal of all such pending claims. The Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive, which will go on till month end,...

Report: Riot, gaming orgs meet about Valorant's future

Riot Games has been meeting with gaming organizations to discuss future competitive play for its new title, Valorant, The Esports Observer reported Thursday. The game, which has been described as a hybrid of Overwatch and Counter-Strike Glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020