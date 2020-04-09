Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 positive case reported in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has reported the first coronavirus positive case, said District Magistrate CB Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:54 IST
First COVID-19 positive case reported in UP's Aligarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has reported the first coronavirus positive case, said District Magistrate CB Singh on Thursday. "A 22-year-old man, who is a resident of Firozabad and had come to Aligarh on March 12 to attend Jamaat event in the city, has tested positive for the virus," he added.

He has no connection to the Tablighi Jamaat event which was held in Delhi last month. India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, out of which 5,218 are active cases and 477 patients have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.

The nationwide toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

Chandigarh Haryana India, April 9 ANIharyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. As long as the COV...

Russia, Saudi Arabia overcome differences holding up big oil cut deal - Dmitriev

Russia and Saudi Arabia have overcome differences that had presented potential hurdles to a plan for major oil output cuts aimed at shoring up crude prices hammered by the coranavirus crisis, the head of Russias wealth fund said on Thursday...

Spain's COVID-19 toll reaches 15,238

Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday said that coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,000, but the authorities have claimed the death rate has again slowed. Despite the nation-wide toll reaching 15,238 Spanish authorities...

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020