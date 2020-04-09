Priyanka hails microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km to help out COVID-19 testing in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed a microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km from Hyderabad to Lucknow to help out in sample testing amid COVID-19 outbreak, saying there are lakhs of such "soldiers" in India who should be honoured and encouraged

Ramakrishna of Telangana reached Lucknow after covering a distance of 1,500 km and started serving in the fight against coronavirus, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. He is a research student and is currently assisting in taking test samples at King George's Medical University, she said

"This is our India. There are lakhs of such soldiers in India. Let's honour them and give encouragement to their enthusiasm," the Congress general secretary said. Her tweet came over media reports which said that Ramakrishna reached Hyderabad from a village in Telangana and from there caught a flight to Lucknow before the lockdown.

