Priyanka hails microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km to help out COVID-19 testing in Lucknow

Priyanka hails microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km to help out COVID-19 testing in LucknowPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:51 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed a microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km from Hyderabad to Lucknow to help out in sample testing amid COVID-19 outbreak, saying there are lakhs of such "soldiers" in India who should be honoured and encouraged
Ramakrishna of Telangana reached Lucknow after covering a distance of 1,500 km and started serving in the fight against coronavirus, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. He is a research student and is currently assisting in taking test samples at King George's Medical University, she said
"This is our India. There are lakhs of such soldiers in India. Let's honour them and give encouragement to their enthusiasm," the Congress general secretary said. Her tweet came over media reports which said that Ramakrishna reached Hyderabad from a village in Telangana and from there caught a flight to Lucknow before the lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry
Number of coronavirus cases 649 in India, death toll 13: Health Ministry
Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19
62-year-old doctor dies due to COVID-19; Indore death toll 22
COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.